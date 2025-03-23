What the papers say – March 23

The papers on Sunday are led by a variety of political stories.

The Daily Telegraph reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to order the civil service to save £2 billion per year, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Meanwhile, The Observer writes living standards of UK families are set to fall by 2030, with those on the lowest incomes declining twice as fast as middle and high-income earners.

Kemi Badenoch is charging the taxpayer £400 per month for council tax on her second home, Sunday People reports.

The Sunday Express says schools and housing markets have been overwhelmed by an influx of refugees.

The Sunday Times leads on thousands of students being suspected of claiming hundreds of millions of pounds from Britain’s university loans system.

Police bosses told officers to withdraw from the gates of Downing Street during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests amid fears demonstrators could grab their weapons, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror splashes on comments from Stephen Lawrence’s father, who has urged one of his son’s killers to name the other people involved in the 1993 murder.

The Sun on Sunday leads on Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s relationship breakdown.