Police charge third teenager in connection with death of schoolboy

Police have made a further arrest in connection with the death of 15-year-old Amen Teklay on a Glasgow street.

The schoolboy was found seriously injured on Clarendon Street in Maryhill at about 10.30pm on March 5, and died at the scene shortly afterwards.

On Sunday, police confirmed they had arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with Amen’s death.

Earlier this month, two other boys, aged 14 and 15, were both arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police said the 16-year-old will appear in court in due course, and that a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.