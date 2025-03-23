Most residents return home after major incident stood down in St Leonards

Most of the residents evacuated after the discovery of explosive chemicals in an East Sussex property have been allowed to return to their homes as the major incident is stood down by emergency services.

But organisers of the Hastings half marathon, which was set to take place on Sunday, have cancelled the event because of the disruption caused to the route which would have gone along the affected road in St Leonards.

Organisers Nice Work posted on X: “With great disappointment, we must cancel the Hastings half marathon. This decision was not taken lightly, we explored all options, but safety must come first.”

The explosive ordnance disposal team carrying out a controlled burn of desensitised chemicals in a skip near the sea wall in St Leonards (Sussex Police/PA)

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose after police attended the address on the A259 Marina in the town on Thursday.

The suspect was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Investigations are ongoing, however from evidence gathered so far there is no indication that he intended to cause harm either to himself or anybody else.”

He added that while tests were still being carried out at the house a shorter cordon would remain in place, but the wider lifting of restrictions had allowed most of the 80 people evacuated to return to their homes.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said: “I am pleased that the vast majority of residents are at last able to safely return home.

“Partners have worked as swiftly as possible in the circumstances to make this possible, working extensive hours and in extremely hazardous and challenging conditions, bringing in extra resources to test chemicals and help reduce the risk to people’s safety.

“East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will take over the chemical testing from EOD and they are supported by specialist colleagues from Kent, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire, and specialist police resources.

“The public will see screens erected at the site to enable testing to be carried out effectively for the rest of the weekend.

“Following liaison with ourselves and partners, the organisers of the Hastings half marathon have sadly taken the decision to cancel the event which was due to take place on Sunday (March 23).

“We understand that the disruption to the local community has been significant and we remain grateful for your understanding, patience and support during this challenging time.

“The safety of the public has, and always will be, our first priority and the decision to reduce the cordons was taken as part of a multi-agency response as soon as we possibly could. Further updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

“As the lead agency for this incident, we can now confirm that the declaration of a major incident has been rescinded.”