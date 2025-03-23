Home Office raid for illegal workers in Belfast results in 36 arrests

More than 30 people, including a teenage boy, have been arrested during an operation by the Home Office in Belfast.

The arrests are a result of a dawn operation by immigration enforcement officers at a construction site in the historic Titanic Quarter on Wednesday.

The Home Office said it was supported by Belfast Harbour Police in sweeping the site for illegal workers operating for a sub-contractor inside the premises.

The interception led to the arrest of 35 Romanian men and one 16-year-old boy who had been employed by a sub-contractor.

Offences ranged from working in breach of visa conditions to illegal entry in the UK with no permission to work.

One man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration by the Home Office’s criminal and financial investigation team.

Those arrested have agreed to leave the UK and return to their home country or been placed on strict immigration bail conditions – and are now required to report regularly to the Home Office.

The Home Office said the 16-year-old boy has been referred to the “relevant authorities for further investigation and support”.

Minister for border security and asylum Dame Angela Eagle said: “We’re cracking down on those who attempt to flout the rules by ramping up our enforcement activity right across the UK.”

The Home Office said it acted on intelligence for the action at the major construction site.

It said illegal working visits are up 38% since the election as part of the Government’s surge in enforcement action against illegal working under the plan for change.

The minister added: “Under the plan for change, this Government is going further and faster with more visits, arrests and returns of those with no right to be in the country, to finally restore our immigration system.

“My message is clear: illegal workers, and those who employ and exploit them, will be caught, and they will face the full force of the law.”

Dame Angela Eagle warned illegal workers that they will be caught (Lauren Hurley/PA)

In many cases, those who end up working illegally have been lied to about their ability to live and work in the UK.

Often, they face inhumane working hours, low pay and extremely poor living conditions.

The Home Office also says illegal workers face the threat of arrest and removal.

Rogue employers could face fines of up to £60,000 and prison sentences for serious cases.

Paul McHarron, immigration compliance and enforcement Northern Ireland lead, said: “I hope these arrests demonstrate our commitment to clamping down on illegal workers and non-compliant employers.

“Not only does illegal working undermine our immigration system and economy, but it’s inextricably linked to extremely poor living conditions, inhumane working hours and below minimum wage.

“This must be stopped, which is why we’re increasing our enforcement activity to tackle this illegal activity in all its forms. I’d like to thank our partners agencies for their support in delivering this operation.”

In the coming months, the Home Office said the Government is planning to introduce new “counter terror-style powers to identify, disrupt and smash people smuggling gangs”.