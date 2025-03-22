What the papers say – March 22

Travel chaos amid Heathrow Airport’s closure leads Saturday’s front pages.

The Financial Times, Daily Mirror and the i Paper say travellers are facing days of potential disruption after an electrical substation fire forced the closure of Britain’s busiest airport.

Meanwhile, The Times reports the failure has put the airport’s bosses in the “firing line”.

The Sun says the “airport fiasco” has “humiliated Britain” and the Daily Mail labels the closure “farcical”.

Airline chiefs have blasted Heathrow authorities after the blackout, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The Guardian splashes on comments from Downing Street, which says there are “questions to answer” after around 1,300 flights were disrupted in the wake of the closure.

The Daily Express writes Britain must not abandon its Second World War heroes, calling for funding for veterans to attend memorials.