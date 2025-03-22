Protesters to gather outside Israeli embassy in support of Palestine

Protesters are set to converge on the Israeli embassy this weekend, rallying in support of Palestine.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that at least four separate demonstrations and counter-protests will take place across central London on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Palestine Coalition will protest outside the Israeli Embassy for four hours from 12.30pm-4.30pm.

Strict conditions have been imposed to minimise public disruption.

A separate protest, organised by For the Children, will begin at 1pm at the Park Lane and Wellington Arch area.

Police said they had not been informed of counter-protests for either Saturday event but will have resources to meet demand if any arise.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said: “The role of the police is to ensure that groups can exercise their right to peaceful protest, while also balancing the rights of those in the wider community to go about their lives without serious disruption.

“We are confident that appropriate measures are in place to prevent serious disruption and ensure the events takes place peacefully.”

Further protests have been organised for Sunday, with demonstrators set to mark Al-Quds Day, a global event held each year to express solidarity with Palestine.

Protesters are expected to gather at Marble Arch before marching down Oxford Street towards Portland Place, where a static rally will be held near the BBC’s Broadcasting House.

“In recent months we have imposed conditions on protests in Portland Place,” Supt Bell said.

“We have recognised the impact when these protests have been scheduled for a Saturday, considering the proximity to a nearby synagogue, the significance of the Sabbath for Jewish people and the need to avoid serious disruption to synagogue users.”

A counter-protest, organised by pro-Israeli group Stop The Hate, will be taking place at the same time. The group also plans to hold an assembly in Oxford Circus.