Nicola Sturgeon thanks supporters in comedy debut after being cleared by police

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has thanked her supporters after she was cleared in a police investigation.

Speaking in her first comedy appearance, Ms Sturgeon – along with her friend, Scottish crime writer Val McDermid – mentioned the investigation into the SNP’s finances coming to an end and no action being taken against her.

The former first minister was told on Thursday that she had been cleared along with former party treasurer Colin Beattie.

The former first minister appeared with Val McDermid in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

On the same day, Ms Sturgeon’s estranged husband and former party chief executive Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

Appearing at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow as part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, the former first minister joked the last two years had been “interesting”.

“I just wanted to say, the last few years I wouldn’t have got through without some really good pals – Val and (her wife Jo Sharp) certainly chief amongst them, but also others.

“But also without so many of you, people I’ve never met who come along to things like this and send me messages of support.

“So I just wanted to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your support.”

Ms Sturgeon later joked she had to edit McDermid’s opening remarks – which are believed to have referred to the investigation – quipping: “You can take the girl out of politics, but you can’t take politics out of the girl.”

The pair were joined by fellow crime writer Chris Brookmyre, as well as comedian and writer Ashley Storrie.

As well as a brief discussion about politics and how they met, they also joked about baseless social media rumours of a relationship between the two of them.