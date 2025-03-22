Man who escaped from prison van on the way to court found

A man who escaped from a prison van on a motorway has been found, police said.

Jamie Cooper, 33, fled from the GEOAmey vehicle travelling to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.

The force said they received a report of the escape, believed to have taken place on the M55 near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am.

Cooper was found in Blackburn on Saturday afternoon, after a car which had travelled from Bolton was stopped, the force added.

Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody.

Lancashire Police posted on Facebook saying: “Over the last few days we had asked for your help to find wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on the M55 near Preston.

“At 8.54am on Wednesday 19th March, it was reported to us that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van which was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates Court.

“To update you, Cooper, 33, was found in Blackburn this afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton, was stopped by officers.

“He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated.”

GEOAmey previously said they will be conducting a “full investigation” regarding the incident.