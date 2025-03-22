Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Clacton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Clacton.

Essex Police said officers responded to concerns over the welfare of a woman at an address on Skelmersdale Road at 11.30am on Friday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman, aged in her 40s, died at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who sadly died today.

“We know how concerning this incident will be to the local community and I can assure you that we are working diligently to understand exactly what happened.

“Our officers were on the scene within five minutes of the call coming into to us and worked with our colleagues from the ambulance service to try and help the woman.

“We will be in the area in the coming days. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns or information.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police via their website or by calling 101, citing incident 438 of 21 March.