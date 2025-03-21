William to meet British troops defending Estonia against the threat of Russia

The Prince of Wales will ride in a Challenger tank when he meets British soldiers defending Estonia against Russian aggression as part of Nato forces.

William is Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment and will meet soldiers from his regiment who are taking over Nato duties in Estonia from the Royal Dragoon Guards.

The future king will take part in a handover ceremony and join troops training in trench warfare during his time at Tapa military base in Estonia.

The Prince of Wales during a walkabout in Tallinn on the first day of his visit to Estonia on Thursday (Louis Wood/The Sun/PA)

UK troops lead a battlegroup in Estonia, and the 900 British service personnel in the country are the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment.

Russia is seen as a growing threat in the region following its three-year-long invasion of Ukraine, with the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – which border Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nation appearing increasingly concerned.

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

During his time at the military base, the prince will also meet Estonian troops and visit the welfare team to learn about the emotional and mental wellbeing support that is available to UK soldiers

William will end his two-day visit to Estonia by meeting Mercian troops and their Nato allies in the informal space of the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes’ shop and canteen.