What the papers say – March 21

The quest for a peace deal in Ukraine continues to lead Friday’s front pages.

The Financial Times reports Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has had a “change of heart” on plans for ground peacekeeping troops, instead opting for sea and air power.

Meanwhile, the i Paper says Sir Keir has stepped up plans for the 31-nation security force to provide Kyiv security guarantees as part of any peace deal.

The Times features warnings by Defence Secretary John Healey, who says Britain’s nuclear weapons arsenal could inflict “untold damage” on enemies if attacked.

And The Independent leads on comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who says “all nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine”.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express both lead on local council tax hikes.

The Daily Telegraph previews Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spring statement, which is set to include a downgraded growth forecast.

The Guardian focuses on comments from Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who hit out at Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch’s Net Zero criticism.

Police have begun “relentlessly” tracking down the 100 most dangerous predators targeting women and girls, Metro reports.

The Daily Mirror says David Norris, one of the men convicted in the 1993 murder of Stephen Lawrence, will admit his involvement in assaulting the teenager.

The Sun writes about fears surrounding the health of former heavyweight boxer Frank Bruno.