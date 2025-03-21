Tommy Robinson loses bid to bring legal challenge over prison segregation

Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving an 18-month prison sentence for the civil offence of contempt of court after breaching an injunction.

On Thursday, his barristers told the High Court that he should be allowed to bring a legal challenge over his imprisonment at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.

The court in London was told on Thursday that he had been kept segregated from other prisoners since November last year which had caused an “evident decline” in his mental health.

The Ministry of Justice opposed the bid, with its lawyers stating that Robinson was isolated following threats to his safety, including that he would be assaulted by other prisoners for “kudos”.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Chamberlain dismissed Robinson’s bid, stating his case was “not arguable” and that it was “not accurate” to refer to his segregation as “solitary confinement”.

Robinson was jailed in October last year by Mr Justice Johnson, after admitting 10 breaches of a High Court order made in 2021.

The order barred him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

In written submissions for the hearing, Tom Cross, for the MoJ, said that after being sentenced in October last year, Robinson was admitted to HMP Belmarsh, but “on his first day he stated he had a conflict with followers of Islam”.

He was moved to HMP Woodhill on November 1 but was moved to a “closed wing which cannot be accessed by other prisoners” after the prison received intelligence over threats to his safety.

Mr Cross said: “HMP Woodhill received several intelligence reports showing a non-speculative risk to the claimant, including that two other prisoners at HMP Woodhill were plotting to assault the claimant to gain kudos and notoriety, and that the claimant had a ‘mark on his head’ and would be killed by a lifer if located on a wing.”

Mr Cross said that Robinson remained on the “closed wing” but that “this is ultimately an interim position” until he can be moved to a different wing, which is undergoing repairs.

The court also heard that he has access to a laptop, four hours of social calls a day, three hours daily access to a gym and other features, which Mr Cross said was “substantially more permissive” than other segregation regimes.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Chamberlain said that Robinson is due to be released from HMP Woodhill on July 26, the halfway point of his sentence, and is also facing trial for both an offence under section 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and a breach of a stalking order.

On Thursday, Alisdair Williamson KC, for Robinson, told the court that in February, Robinson asked to be moved to open prison, stating: “The solitary confinement is destroying my mind.”

Mr Williamson said: “We accept that there was and perhaps is a threat to the claimant at HMP Woodhill which justified the original decision to segregate him.

“So our focus is the Secretary of State giving them leave to continue that process in the face of a decline, an evident decline, in his mental health.”

He continued: “We are presented with a position that Woodhill is not a safe place for him to be unless he is in segregation, but that segregation is, we suggest, harming him.”

He added: “It is clear, we submit, that the distress he is suffering goes beyond that which is inherent in incarceration.”

But in an 11-page ruling, Mr Justice Chamberlain said that there were “several aspects of the regime which ameliorate the effect of segregation”.

He added that while he accepted that the “absence of association with other prisoners has an effect on his mental health”, Robinson’s regime was “very far removed” from one which would violate his human rights.

He said: “There is nothing to suggest that the decision to segregate Mr Yaxley-Lennon was taken for the purpose of breaking his resistance or humiliating or debasing him.

“On the contrary, all the evidence shows that it was taken for his own protection and in the interests of preserving the safety of other prisoners and staff.”

He continued: “It is worth noting that the conditions of Mr Yaxley-Lennon’s detention are subject to challenge before an independent tribunal – namely, this court. The challenge has been promptly and rigorously considered.”