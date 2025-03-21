Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald rules out bid for Irish presidency

Mary Lou McDonald has made clear she will not be Sinn Fein’s candidate for the Irish presidency if her party decides to contest this autumn’s election.

The party president said Sinn Fein had just commenced its considerations on how it would approach the election and has not yet made a decision on whether it will run its own candidate.

Amid speculation that left-leaning parties in the Irish parliament may seek to back an agreed independent candidate, Ms McDonald acknowledged that was an option Sinn Fein would consider.

President Michael D Higgins’ second and final term in office ends on November 11 when the winner of the election will be inaugurated.

While an election to find his successor must take place within his final 60 days in office, the poll is expected to be held in late October.

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheal Martin ruled himself out as a candidate for his Fianna Fail party.

Ms McDonald was asked about her party’s plans, and whether she might be a candidate, as she spoke to reporters at Stormont in Belfast on Friday.

“On the presidential election, we’ve just commenced really our discussions around what we might do,” she said.

“We’re speaking with others, other parties, and there are options available to us – to run a Sinn Fein candidate, to back another – and we haven’t concluded on that.”

She pushed back on the suggestion that there had been speculation linking her to a presidential run.

“Just to say no, it won’t be me,” she added.

“I want Sinn Fein to be in government in Dublin. I still believe that we can achieve that, and I know that for progress to be made in so many areas, in housing and giving a chance for our younger people in particular, we need a change of government. And all of my energy and my effort is towards achieving that.”

Michael D Higgins will stand down as president in November (Niall Carson/PA)

The party has recently also rejected speculation linking Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill to a potential run in the presidential election.

In the 2018 election, Sinn Fein had a disappointing day, with candidate Liadh Ni Riada coming fourth in the contest, securing just over 6% of the first preference votes.

Fielding questions from reporters on Friday, Ms McDonald also declined to be drawn on mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor’s declared intention to seek a candidacy.

“That’s a matter for himself,” she said.

The Sinn Fein president added: “I think it’s going to be an important contest come the autumn time. The position of the first citizen of Uachtaran na hEireann (President of Ireland) is a very, very important one, not just domestically, but also internationally. And I think there’ll be considerable competition for the post.

“And Michael D’s done a great job, I think we can all agree.”