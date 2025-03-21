Prince of Wales meets troops on visit to military base in Estonia

The Prince of Wales met Estonian forces training alongside British troops when he visited a major military base in the Baltic state.

William is making a two-day visit to Estonia to strengthen UK ties with its Nato ally and support British forces stationed in the country providing a deterrent to Russian aggression.

The future king arrived at Tapa military base in the north of the country wearing a military camouflage outfit and beret.

The visit was made in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment and later he will meet soldiers from his regiment’s 1st Battalion taking over Nato duties in Estonia from The Royal Dragoon Guards.

The Prince of Wales thanked Estonian troops for their support (Victoria Jones/PA)

During his time at the base he will take part in a handover ceremony and join troops training in trench warfare and have the opportunity to ride in a Challenger 2 tank.

William is a former army officer who trained at Sandhurst military academy and joined the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals before training as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

UK troops lead a battlegroup in Estonia and the 900 British service personnel in the country are the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment.

Russia is seen as a growing threat in the region following its three-year long invasion of Ukraine, and the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – which border Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nation are increasingly concerned.

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

The Prince of Wales during a walkabout in Tallinn on the first day of his visit to Estonia on Thursday (Louis Wood/The Sun/PA)

William chatted to soldiers from the 1st Estonian brigade when he arrived and asked them about the first six months of their training.

Speaking to the 13 soldiers chosen to meet him, William said: “It’s great to meet you guys and great to be here.

“How’s it working with the Brits? You don’t have to say nice things just because I’m here!”

The soldiers told him their experience had been “good” and “very successful”.

William replied: “I bet you guys are pleased it’s going to be spring soon. It gets quite cold here, right?”

One soldier said: “Spring started yesterday so we are happier now.”