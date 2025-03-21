Police renew appeal for information to find Lisa Dorrian on BBC Crimewatch

Police have made a renewed appeal for information around the murder and disappearance of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian on BBC Crimewatch.

The 25-year-old from Bangor vanished on February 27 2005 after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Ms Dorrian’s body has never been found.

Footage showed Lisa Dorrian entering Saltwater Brig near Kircubbin (Screengrab/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said police believe there are people out there who know what happened to Ms Dorrian.

“We are appealing again today, for people to come forward and tell us anything they remember about the weekend Lisa went missing, no matter how insignificant,” she said.

“We believe there are people watching today who know how Lisa’s life ended and we believe those answers are out there, within the community.”

Ms Dorrian’s sister Joanne also appeared on the Crimewatch episode.

She urged anyone with information come forward.

“We really looked up to Lisa, she was my idol. She was just a really beautiful person to be around and we have so many great memories,” she said.

“We’ve campaigned now for 20 years and this has been all-consuming for our family.

“There are people out there who could come forward and tell us what happened. This is not impossible to solve and Lisa is not impossible to find.

“Just think about Lisa, come forward and tell us where she is.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder, or for information that results in the recovery of her body.

They can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information can also be given to police by contacting 101.