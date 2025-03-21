People ‘reaching for pliers or flights’ amid dental appointment difficulties

More than a quarter of people who failed to get an appointment with an NHS dentist in the last two years treated themselves at home, while almost one in five went abroad, according to a new poll.

Experts urged the Government to “pick up pace and keep its promises” on dentistry, to avoid patients “reaching for pliers or cheap flights”.

The survey of 1,091 British adults, conducted by Ipsos exclusively for the PA news agency, found fewer than half (48%) had made an appointment with an NHS dentist in the last two years.

More than a third (36%) had not tried, while 18% said they could not get an appointment.

Of those who had secured an appointment, 36% said they waited longer than they would have liked, while 13% were forced to travel outside their local area for care.

However, among those who could not get an appointment, more than a quarter (26%) said they had treated themselves, while 19% said they went abroad for treatment.

Almost seven in 10 (69%) were forced to pay for private care.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said: “Desperate people are reaching for pliers or cheap flights because for many NHS dentistry has effectively ceased to exist.

“This service can have a future, but only if government is willing to pick up pace and keep its promises.”

Elsewhere, the poll found 74% of the 1,091 people questioned are either very concerned or fairly concerned about the current availability of dental care on the NHS.

Half of those who responded were not confident they would be able to make a routine appointment with an NHS dentist, while 53% were not confident they would be able to receive emergency care from an NHS dentist if needed.

More than half (51%) said they were not confident they could afford routine treatment with a private dentist.

More than a third (36%) said they were not confident they could afford routine treatment with an NHS dentist.

Earlier this month it emerged the amount that people pay for NHS dental care will rise from April 1.

While some people are entitled to free NHS dental care, many need to pay based on the type of treatment they need.

So-called Band 1 care, which includes check-ups or X-rays, will rise to £27.40 from £26.80, while Band 2 care, including fillings, root canal treatments and tooth extraction, will rise to £75.30 from £73.50.

Band 3, which includes patients who need dentures, crowns or braces, will cost £326.70, up from £319.10.

A Department of Health and Social care spokesperson said: “NHS dentistry is broken after years of neglect, forcing patients to resort to desperate measures.

“We’re already rolling out 700,000 extra urgent dental appointments and preventing tooth decay in young children through supervised toothbrushing.

“But there is more to be done, and we will also reform the dental contract to increase provision through our Plan for Change.”

Matthew McGregor, chief executive at campaign group 38 Degrees, said: “Another day, another brutal story about the scale and impact of the NHS dental crisis, which is leaving far too many of us living in misery and agony.

“No wonder that over the last year, hundreds of thousands of us have joined the fight to save NHS dentistry and we’re not about to stop now.

“The question is will the Government listen and stump up the investment needed to ensure everyone can access the NHS dental care they need?

“The British public are clear they must act fast, and we’ll keep fighting tooth and nail until they do.”