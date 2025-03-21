‘Nothing off the table’ over possible troop deployment for Kyiv, No 10 says

Western military planning to enforce a potential ceasefire in Ukraine is set to intensify in London next week as Downing Street said “nothing is off the table” over possible troop deployment for Kyiv.

Number 10 said “thousands” of personnel would be required to support any operation whether by “sea, on land or in the air” as allies prepare “for all eventualities” amid diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Officials from the so-called coalition of the willing will “accelerate the pace and scale” of work to consolidate proposals for possible troop deployment across land, air or sea to safeguard any peace deal, a No 10 spokesman said.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer warned Vladimir Putin would face “severe consequences” for breaching any truce as he met defence planners for the first stage of talks at the UK’s Northwood military headquarters on Thursday.

Downing Street on Friday said officials from allied countries will meet again at the same site next week to firm up a strategy to protect Kyiv as plans enter an “operational phase”.

Asked whether the focus of discussions had shifted away from the prospect of ground troops for Ukraine, a Number 10 spokesman said: “No, nothing is off the table on any of these fronts, so I wouldn’t start ruling anything out.

“But clearly thousands of troops will be required to support any deployment, whether that is at sea, on land or in the air.”

Any deployment will require significant support and the firming up of “basic logistics of … moving people and ensuring deployment rotations, so as the PM said we need to be prepared for all eventualities,” the official said.

“We’ve moved into an operational phase now and what that means is … bringing together military planners to look at the potential design of force structures, interoperability and what capability is needed to ensure a sovereign Ukraine is able to defend itself for generations to come.

“Next week, we’ll continue to accelerate the pace and scale of operational planning with further meetings at our Northwood headquarters as we look forward more closely at the details and structure of any future force.”

European and Commonwealth allies are seeking to pressure the Russian president as he resists accepting in full a US and Ukraine-backed deal, as well as ensuring a peacekeeping plan is in place if an agreement is reached.

Moscow has agreed to pause attacks on Ukrainian power plants after a phone call between Mr Putin and US president Donald Trump, but Kyiv has said civilian targets including hospitals have since been struck.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting during a Leaders’ Summit in London (Justin Tallis/PA)

Meanwhile, delegations from Kyiv, Moscow and the US are expected to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for further peace talks.

The Prime Minister is also expected to take a call with non-EU countries on Friday to discuss progress.

Mr Zelensky has said he is hopeful a “lasting peace can be achieved this year” after he spoke on the phone with Mr Trump on Tuesday, though he rebuffed a suggestion that Washington could take ownership of Ukrainian power plants to ensure their security.

The Ukrainian leader said this would only relate to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south-east of the country.