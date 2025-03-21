Man talked out of exploding bomb in hospital jailed for minimum of 37 years

An “extraordinary, ordinary man” who talked a “self-radicalised lone wolf terrorist” out of exploding a device in the maternity wing of a hospital has been praised by a judge who jailed the potential bomber for a minimum of 37 years.

Mohammad Farooq took a home-made pressure cooker bomb, which was modelled on those detonated at the 2013 Boston Marathon but with twice the amount of explosives, into St James’s Hospital in Leeds in January 2023, but “lost his bottle” after talking to patient Nathan Newby.

Prosecutors said the clinical support worker had planned to “kill as many nurses as possible”.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Farooq, now 29, targeted the hospital as his “Plan B” after first travelling to the American base at RAF Menwith Hill, in North Yorkshire, but failing to get in due to the high security.

Mrs Cheema-Grubb jailed him for life on Friday, ordering him to serve at least 37 years before he is considered for release.

The judge said of Mr Newby: “He’s an extraordinary, ordinary man whose decency and kindness on January 20 2023 prevented an atrocity in a maternity wing of a major British hospital.”

She said Mr Newby is a “modest and gentle man whose evidence was among the most remarkable this court has ever heard”.