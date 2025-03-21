Lindt opens doors on central London chocolate ‘paradise’

Lindt & Sprungli on Friday opened its flagship central London store, featuring in-house chocolatiers, a recreation of the capital’s skyline made entirely of Lindor truffles and a surprise visit from former tennis player Roger Federer.

The shop, which the company has billed as a “paradise” for chocolate lovers, features the biggest pick and mix of Lindt truffles in the UK as well as ceilings covered with copper mesh cocoa pods.

Fronting the Piccadilly Circus store was a window display of the London skyline, made wholly out of Lindt truffles.

Roger Federer, Lindt’s global ambassador, at the grand opening of the new Lindt flagship London store (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

Meanwhile, inside were three classically trained “master chocolatiers” making fresh chocolate in-store.

It also includes a chocolate barista, serving fresh specialty coffee, hot chocolates, milkshakes and ice cream made live at an in-store chocolate bar.

Swiss sportsman Mr Federer was on the scene to cut the ribbon to officially open what he described as the “beautiful” store.

The luxury Swiss chocolate-maker, which is marking its 180th anniversary this year, said the first 200 customers to visit the store and spend £10 or more on an item would receive a chocolate-filled gift bag.

Master chocolatier, Stefan Bruderer with Lindt’s global ambassador, Roger Federer (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

The company already has more than a dozen shops and concessions across the UK, including sites in Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.

At about 6,000 sq ft – a little over the floorspace of two tennis courts – the upcoming store is the biggest in the UK.

Customers will also be able to put together personalised boxes of Lindor truffles with custom gift tags and ribbons, put together with the help of staff.

Joel Burrows, Lindt’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said opening the store is a “major milestone” for the company.

“To have Roger Federer here for the opening is a truly special moment – he truly embodies the Swiss premium quality that is at the heart of Lindt – and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of Lindt in the heart of London.”