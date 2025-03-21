King and Queen conclude three-day visit to Northern Ireland

The King and Queen have concluded their three-day visit to Northern Ireland by greeting members of the public in Banbridge, Co Down.

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla, who were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Co Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton.

Charles met representatives from the Game of Thrones experience, the owner of a gift shop, as well as local bakers and linen makers at Banbridge Old Town Hall.

King Charles meets members of the public during a visit to Banbridge on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Camilla visited Banbridge Library and joined in a reading of ‘Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back’, written by local author Kate Russell.

Camilla was also presented with a bouquet of pink cupcakes by Nikki McDonald, general manager of The Windsor Bakery, which opened the year of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

As Charles and Camilla departed from the town hall, they were presented with a ceramic artwork of the Cathedral of Armagh.

Queen Camilla meeting members of the public during a visit to Banbridge on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland (Stuart Wilson/PA)

They were then told about the history of the Co Down town and briefed on its famous bridge built in 1835.

Before concluding their visit to the region, they shook hands with members of the public, accepting gifts and flowers and petting a few dogs as children wearing paper crowns waved flags.

It concludes a three-day visit to the region, which saw Charles briefed on research into cancer therapies at the Ulster University campus in Coleraine, while Camilla took part in a cookery demonstration at a farm near Limavady with celebrity chef Paula McIntyre.

King Charles and Queen Camilla stand on the Rathfriland Street bridge as they look over Bridge Street in Banbridge (Liam McBurney/PA)

The monarchs met farmers, artists, acrobats and sea shanty singers during the visit, as well as Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.