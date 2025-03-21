Heathrow flight disruption may continue over coming days, Dublin airport warns

Further disruptions to flights is possible over the coming days following a power outage at Heathrow, Ireland’s largest airport has warned.

More than 1,000 flights to and from the major London airport have been cancelled on Friday, with hundreds of thousands of passengers affected in the disruption linked to a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

These include 34 flights to and from Dublin Airport, 14 at Belfast City Airport and six at City of Derry Airport.

Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland has facilitated six diverted flights which had originally been scheduled to land at Heathrow, involving flights from Toronto, Atlanta, Bridgetown Barbados, Boston, Orlando and Newark.

Dublin Airport said in a statement that further disruption to flights between Dublin Airport and Heathrow over the coming days is possible.

“We continue to monitor developments at Heathrow and remain in close consultation with affected airlines regarding when flights between Dublin Airport and Heathrow may recommence,” it said.