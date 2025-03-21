Gross failure in basic care by midwives caused death of Ida Lock, coroner rules

A gross failure by midwives to provide basic medical care led to the death of a baby girl, a coroner has concluded.

Ida Lock suffered a serious brain injury due to a lack of oxygen around the time of her delivery at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

She was transferred to intensive care at Royal Preston Hospital’s neonatal unit where she died a week later on November 16 2019.

In April 2020, a report from the independent Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) identified numerous failings in the care of Ida which contributed to her death, the hearing at County Hall, Preston, had previously heard.

Baby Ida Lock with father Ryan Lock, mother Sarah Robinson and brother Ethan (Family/PA)

Midwives had failed to identify an abnormally slow foetal heart rate after Ida’s mother, Sarah Robinson, attended in early labour and then following birth there was ineffective resuscitation, the HSIB concluded.

But an earlier internal “root cause analysis” from the hospital in January 2020 found no issues and praised the “great cohesion and communication” shown by staff in the delivery suite.

Ida’s parents, Ms Robinson and Ryan Lock, from Morecambe, complained to University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), which runs the hospital when they saw the two reports that they compared to “night and day”.

Delivering a narrative conclusion on Friday, HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire, Dr James Adeley, said: “Ida was a normal child whose death was caused by a lack of oxygen during her delivery that occurred due to the gross failure of the three midwives attending her to provide basic medical care to deliver Ida urgently when it was apparent she was in distress”.

He added her death was contributed to by the lead midwife’s “wholly incompetent” failure to provide basic neonatal resuscitation for Ida during the first three-and-half minutes of her life, which further contributed to the infant’s brain damage.

Ida Lock with father Ryan Lock (Family/PA)

Dr Adeley identified eight missed opportunities by midwives to alter Ida’s clinical course.

UHMBT was the subject of a damning report in 2015 that found a “lethal mix” of problems at another of its maternity units at Furness General Hospital that led to the unnecessary deaths of 11 babies and one mother between 2004 and 2013.

The Morecambe Bay investigation, chaired by Dr Bill Kirkup, uncovered a series of failures “at every level” from the unit to those responsible for regulating and monitoring the trust.

Dr Adeley said: “Clinical governance is a framework through which NHS organisations and their staff are accountable for continuously improving the quality and safety of patient care.

“Clinical governance is also intended to ensure that healthcare professionals adhere to the highest standards of care and that the appropriate systems and processes are in place to monitor clinical practice.

“Ida’s death and subsequent investigation is a damning indictment of an ineffective, dysfunctional and callous system that has failed this family at every opportunity presented to it.”