Firefighters battle blaze at London electrical substation

Homes have been left without power as dozens of firefighters tackled an electrical substation fire in west London.

London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were at the blaze at Nestles Avenue in Hayes.

Around 20 people have been evacuated from surrounding properties and a 100-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

The brigade said more than 190 calls had been received in relation to the incident with crews from Hayes, Heathrow, Southall and surrounding areas on the scene.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said in a post on X there was a large-scale power outage in the area impacting more than 16,300 homes.

“We’re aware of a widespread power cut affecting many of our customers around the Hayes, Hounslow and surrounding areas,” they said.

“We’re estimating for power to be restored by 3am.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze was producing a “significant” amount of smoke just after 1am.

“Please keep your windows and doors closed and avoid the area where possible,” the brigade said in a post on X.