Claudia Winkleman ‘deeply honoured’ to join British Museum’s board of trustees

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has said she is “deeply honoured” to join the British Museum’s board of trustees.

The Traitors host, 53, is among five new members of the board from the worlds of history, academia, broadcasting and journalism.

The other trustees are The Rest Is History podcast co-host Tom Holland, BBC Radio 4’s Martha Kearney, Times columnist Lord Daniel Finkelstein, and author and academic Tiffany Jenkins.

Claudia Winkleman (Jeff Moore/PA)

Winkleman said: “The British Museum has been an integral part of my life since childhood: weekly trips with my father segueing to days of study through my university years and now regular visits with my own children.

“Its impact on me, mirrored in the experiences of hundreds of thousands of people every year.

“The museum’s role in the cultural fabric of our country is unparalleled, its ability to educate through beauty and wonder, to connect us to humanity’s shared past is unrivalled.

“I am deeply honoured to join the museum’s board of trustees and hope that I can in some small way help it to continue its mission to curate, conserve and explain our history for the benefit and education of all.”

Historian Holland, 57, said: “This is a museum I have been visiting ever since my eighth birthday, and the sense of wonder and excitement I felt then is no less vivid now.

“To serve the British Museum as a trustee is both an honour and a dream come true.”

George Osborne, chairman of the British Museum trustees, said he was “delighted” that an “all-star collection of thinkers and communicators” are becoming trustees.

The museum’s board can comprise up to 25 members, one of which is appointed by the Crown, four by the Culture Secretary, five by the trustees and 15 by the Prime Minister.

The British Museum in central London was the UK’s most popular tourist attraction for the second year in a row in 2024 with 6.5 million visits, up 11% from 2023.