Worst of winter pressures ‘over’ for NHS as virus numbers fall

The number of hospital patients in England with norovirus looks to have peaked, with health chiefs suggesting the worst of winter pressures are over.

An average of 899 beds were filled each day last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms.

This is down 15% from 1,063 the previous week, and is the lowest figure since the end of January.

The total peaked at a record 1,160 in mid-February.

Norovirus levels continue to be higher than at this point 12 months ago, however.

An average of 680 beds were filled with patients with symptoms in early March 2024, while the figure stood at 693 at this stage in 2023.

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, flu levels have been falling steadily for several weeks and are now at their lowest for more than three months.

An average of 1,173 flu patients were in hospital beds last week, including 60 in critical care.

The total is down 10% from 1,308 the previous week, when 61 were in critical care.

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of NHS hospitals in England.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, said: “The NHS has weathered another winter storm thanks to the dedication of hard-working staff over the last few months.

“But pressure on NHS staff never goes away – they are currently managing high bed occupancy, ongoing Covid hospitalisations, and higher than normal norovirus cases.

“People should continue to use NHS services in the normal way – using 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions – and only use 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

Flu patients in hospital in England (PA Graphics)

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Thanks to staff who have worked their socks off this winter, the worst of the winter pressures appear to be behind us.

“I am determined that we now learn the lessons from this winter and, through our forthcoming urgent and emergency care plan, make sure A&E waits are shorter and ambulances arrive sooner next winter.

“Through our Plan for Change, we will make our NHS fit for the future.”

The latest NHS figures also show an average of 13,643 hospital beds per day were filled last week in England with patients who were fit to be discharged.

This is down slightly from 13,740 the previous week.

The number peaked this winter at 14,087 in early February.

Meanwhile, 27.4% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals in England last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is broadly unchanged from 27.6% the previous week, but is well below the winter peak of 42.2% at the start of January.

Some 9.0% of ambulance handovers last week were delayed by more than an hour – again, broadly unchanged week-on-week (8.9%) and some way below the winter peak (21.3%).