What the papers say – March 20

The Government’s economic plans lead the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Guardian reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce the biggest spending cuts since the austerity era in a bid to close the budget deficit.

She is not expected to raise taxes in her Spring Statement on Wednesday, according to the i.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail both lead with a review finding biological sex has been erased from official health and crime records.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says former health secretary Matt Hancock has defended the so-called “VIP lane” contracts granted to some suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, The Times reports President Donald Trump is eyeing a US takeover of Ukraine’s atomic sites as part of a ceasefire deal with Russia.

A teenager who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his family was ordered to hear the sentence in person, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun reports former Casualty actress Amanda Mealing injured a nurse after crashing her car while high on cocaine.