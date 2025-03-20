Warnings over final M25 closure as part of delayed £317m Junction 10 project

The final M25 weekend closure as part of a delayed £317 million project to improve one of the motorway’s most dangerous junctions begins on Friday.

The motorway will be closed between Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday until 5.30am on Monday to allow National Highways to demolish and remove a bridge which is no longer needed.

Diversion routes on A roads will be in place.

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said ‘we are now on the home straight’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.

Among the people affected by this weekend’s closure will be many of those travelling to, from and between the UK’s two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, and some football fans driving home from the England v Albania football match at Wembley.

This will be the fifth and final M25 closure as part of the project, which started in summer 2022.

National Highways said there was a “notable increase in traffic” during the previous closure a fortnight ago compared with the first three closures in 2024.

Senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: “We are now on the home straight of this complex project and we are pleased to say this is the last time the M25 will be closed over a full weekend.

“Two weeks ago, when we last closed the motorway, we saw higher levels of traffic than in the previous three closures and it caused significant disruption and delays in local areas.

“We obviously want people to spend time enjoying themselves, we don’t want anyone to be stuck in long traffic jams.

“If you’re travelling around Surrey this weekend, I’d again urge you to only use the motorway and surrounding areas if your journey is absolutely necessary.

“Please allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible, and make sure you follow our official diversions, and not information from sat-navs.”

Shaun Jones, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “We urge drivers, particularly those in HGVs, to follow the signed diversionary routes rather than using sat-navs or Google Maps.

“During the previous closure, an HGV driver had to be rescued by Surrey Police from Purford Lock as they had followed Google Maps and not the agreed diversion route.

“Drivers should allow plenty of extra time for their journey, and those attending the England match on Friday evening should be aware of extra traffic after the match has ended.”

The project is increasing the number of lanes at Junction 10 in an attempt to improve safety and cut congestion.

It was initially scheduled to be completed this summer, but will not finish until spring next year because of delays attributed to extreme weather.