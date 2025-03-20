Supermarket Iceland recalls vegetable lasagne over plastic pieces warning

Supermarket Iceland has advised customers not to eat its vegetable lasagne because the product could contain pieces of plastic.

The retailer said the possible presence of plastic in the own-brand microwave meal made it unsafe to eat.

The warning applies to 400g packs with best before dates of July 23 and 30, 2026.

Iceland described the warning as “precautionary” and said that only products with those two best before dates were affected.

Customers can return the product to any Iceland store for a full refund and do not need to produce a receipt.

The Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Customers can call 0800 328 0800 for more information.