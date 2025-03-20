Passport fees to rise by almost 7%

Passport fees will go up by almost 7% in April, the Home Office has announced.

The cost of an online passport application for adults will jump from £88.50 to £94.50, while fees for child passports will rise from £57.50 to £61.50.

The fee for a one-day premium service application will also increase from £207.50 to £222 for adults.

The changes are due to start on April 10.

There will be similar rises in the cost of postal applications and those made from overseas.

Passport fees rose by a similar amount in April 2024, meaning the cumulative percentage fee increase is almost 15% in little more than a year.

The Home Office has said: “The new fees will help the Home Office to continue to move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

“The Government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

“The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.”