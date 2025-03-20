North West mayors sign deal with US space firm

The mayors of Liverpool and Manchester have agreed a deal with an American space firm to put north-west England in a “central role in the global space economy”.

Liverpool City Mayor Steve Rotheram and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham signed the agreement with Axiom Space on Thursday in a move they said could “unlock billions” of pounds for the region.

Houston-based Axiom, which is developing a commercial space station, said the partnership would focus on space-based communications, disaster management, cybersecurity, microgravity research in medicines and in-space manufacturing.

British astronaut and Axiom adviser Tim Peake, one of only two astronauts the UK has sent to space, was involved in initial discussions with Mr Rotheram to secure the deal.

Mr Rotheram said: “For centuries, our region has been at the forefront of innovation – from the world’s first passenger railway to breakthroughs in modern medicine.

“Now, we’re looking to space as the next great frontier for our expertise in advanced manufacturing, materials science, and biotech.”

The plan will utilise the Liverpool City Region Freeport and the Greater Manchester Investment Zone, where different economic regulations apply compared with most of the UK.

In January, Mr Burnham unveiled a decade-long plan to increase Greater Manchester’s contribution to the UK economy by £13 billion a year.

Mr Burnham said of Thursday’s agreement: “Space is one of the UK’s fastest-growing sectors, and Greater Manchester is perfectly placed to lead this innovative work, with our strengths in advanced materials and manufacturing, life sciences, AI and data.

“The expertise in our universities, digital sector, and manufacturing and engineering firms mean that we can seize this opportunity to create highly skilled, well-paid jobs across our city region.”