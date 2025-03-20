Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP finance probe

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Ms Sturgeon and former party treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested in 2023 but released pending further investigation in the probe – named Operation Branchform by Police Scotland.

Mr Beattie was also cleared by police, who announced the move in a statement on Thursday.

The news comes after Ms Sturgeon’s estranged husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Following direction from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, criminal enquiries into two people arrested as part of the investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party have now concluded.

“The 73-year-old man arrested on 18 April, 2023, and the 54-year-old woman arrested on 11 June, 2023, have not been charged and are no longer under investigation.”