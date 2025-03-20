Met praises TV drama Adolescence for raising awareness of violence against women

A Met Police boss has praised Netflix drama Adolescence for shining a spotlight on violence against women.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell, who leads the Met’s V100 initiative, said the drama starring Stephen Graham had raised awareness of the issue in a “significant way”.

The series, which follows a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenage girl, has been praised for its portrayal of violence against women and its impact on communities.

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard on Thursday, Mr Russell said: “When TV programmes are serious, thoughtful and address issues that are often unspoken, that can be a significant way to raise attention, public discourse and understanding.

Stephen Graham’s crime drama has earned plaudits from critics for its portrayal of violence against women (Ian West/PA)

“On the broad themes [of the show], there are a number of factors that influence violence and children.

“The age that someone begins to offend can be a worrying concern.

“If someone starts offending at a young age, that can be a serious concern.”

The series, which starts with the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, has been at the top of the most-watched programmes on the streaming website globally and has prompted questions in Parliament.

The limited series, starring Graham as Jamie’s father, examines so-called incel culture, which has been blamed for misogyny online, and the use of social media in bullying.