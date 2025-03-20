Man who escaped from prison van on Wednesday morning still missing

A man who escaped from a prison van on Wednesday morning is still missing, police said.

Jamie Cooper, 33, fled from the vehicle carrying prisoners to Lancaster Magistrates’ Court, Lancashire Police said.

The force said they received a report of the escape, believed to have happened on the M55 near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am on Wednesday.

In footage obtained by the BBC, a man thought to be Cooper can be seen running across a field next to a road and looking over his shoulder.

Cooper is described as 5ft 7ins, of medium build with short, cropped hair, and is thought to be wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said: “We know that this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that incidents like these are extremely rare in Lancashire and it is something we are taking incredibly seriously.

“Searches and an investigation are ongoing, and you will see an increase in our officers in the area as they continue their inquiries. If you have any concerns, please do approach them as they are out and about.”

Cooper has links to Blackpool and Bolton, police said.

Anyone who sees Cooper should not approach him but is asked to call 999 immediately. Other information can be shared by calling 101 quoting log 0237 of March 19.