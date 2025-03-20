Man held on suspicion of murder after stabbing in south London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in south London.

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Brixton Road, Lambeth, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.

A man was held at the scene on suspicion of murder and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.

Forensic officers at the scene in Brixton Road (Lucy North/PA)

A crime scene at Brixton Road and Coldharbour Lane remains in place.

Shortly before 11am on Thursday, a forensics team of four was working inside the police cordon that stretches down Coldharbour Lane and across a large portion of the pavement next to Brixton Road.

Yellow markers had been placed immediately outside the Ritzy Cinema and on Coldharbour Lane which runs perpendicular to the cinema.

Passers-by stopped to watch and photograph the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“I understand the shock and concern this incident will have on the Brixton community. My team are already working diligently to gather evidence and establish what led to this tragedy.

“I would ask any local residents with concerns to speak to officers at the scene, or to their local neighbourhood policing teams.

“If you have any information that could assist this investigation, I would urge you to get in contact immediately. I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 4.45am and 6am and may have seen something.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or @MetCC on X, quoting CAD843/20Mar, or to get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.07am to reports of a stabbing in Brixton Road, Brixton.

The crime scene at Brixton Road and Coldharbour Lane remains in place (Lucy North/PA)

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than one minute.

“Despite the best efforts of our crews to save his life, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Helen Hayes, MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, posted on X: “I’m devastated that a young man lost his life in a stabbing on Coldharbour Lane in my constituency this morning.

“I’ve been at the scene & I’m in touch with police who have arrested a suspect.

“My thoughts are with the family & friends of the victim.”

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, also posted: “Deeply saddened to hear that a man was stabbed to death in Brixton in the early hours of this morning … A large stretch of Coldharbour Lane is closed whilst investigations continue, with significant traffic along Brixton Hill as a result.

“Steer clear of these roads if you can.”