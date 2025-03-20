Man held on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in south London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in south London.

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Brixton Road, Lambeth, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.

A man was held at the scene on suspicion of murder and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.

A crime scene at Brixton Road and Coldharbour Lane remains in place.

Forensic officers at the scene in Brixton Road (Lucy North/PA)

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.07am to reports of a stabbing in Brixton Road, Brixton.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than one minute.

“Despite the best efforts of our crews to save his life, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or @MetCC on X, quoting CAD843/20Mar, or to get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.