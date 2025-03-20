King and Queen test their baking skills during Northern Ireland visit

The King and Queen have begun a second day of engagements on their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla started the day in the north-west of the region in the town of Limavady where they were welcomed by members of the local community in Market Street.

Young and old waved Union flags and cheered as the royal couple arrived.

Their tour of the town included a visit to local business, Hunters Bakery, which is 200 years old.

The King and Queen met long-serving staff, some of whom have worked there for 40 years, and were also treated to a demonstration on how to make Ulster Scots crumpets.

They both took a turn flipping crumpets as they cooked.

Charles and Camilla were given samples of the bakery’s products (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The couple also cut a cake to mark the 200th anniversary of the business, with both ensuring they had a taste of the products before saying their farewells.

The King and Queen then embarked on a brief walkabout on Market Street.

There they both met six-year-old cocker spaniel Lily whose owner Nadine Connor dressed her in a knitted crown for the occasion.

Nadine Conner holding her English cocker spaniel Lily as she waits for the arrival of the King and Queen (Henry Nicholls/PA)

They then moved to Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre, where they viewed a presentation of arts, including glass work, photography, a willow artist and ceramicist.

Among those the couple met was award-winning photographer Cathal McNaughton, who showed Charles and Camila a picture he took of the late Queen Elizabeth II holding an umbrella at the opening of the Lawn Tennis Association’s headquarters in London when he worked for the Press Association.

Charles appeared visibly pleased to see the photograph of his late mother.

Queen Elizabeth II shelters from the rain at the official opening of the Lawn Tennis Association’s training facility in Roehampton (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Mr McNaughton said the royals recognised the picture: “I think it was nice for them to see a moment they were familiar with already.”

He added: “They did seem genuinely pleased to see the picture.”

Mr McNaughton said he came to be named Royal Photographer of the Year for the picture.

Willow artist Louise McLean, who worked on the Windsor Garden arches for the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation, said she spoke to Charles about the making of woven bee skeps.

Ms McLean said the King and Queen kept engaging in the conversation about her work: “It was so lovely, I have to say they were much more personable and down-to-earth than I could ever have imagined.”

Outside the centre, the couple watched the Conductology Orchestra, made up of musicians with and without additional needs, who performed a rendition of Danny Boy.

Camilla joins a cookery demonstration with chef Paula McIntyre (Ben Birchall/PA)

The royals then took part in another walkabout as well-wishers gathered outside the centre before departing for their next engagement at a nearby family farm.

Richard and Leona Kane, the owners of Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, showed their royal visitors around their home and farm business.

“It’s fascinating looking at it all, and I’m a great fan of rapeseed oil,” Camilla said during the factory tour where she was presented with a hamper, including truffle oil which Mrs Kane said she had heard the Queen enjoys.

Camilla went on to help local celebrity chef Paula McIntyre cook steak fillets using the farm’s oil produce in the Kanes’ kitchen.

Meanwhile, keen gardener Charles was presented with an oak sapling and a tub of worms.

Mrs Kane told the PA news agency Camilla had said she was disappointed the Kanes’ two rescue dogs were not on the farm on Thursday, but added their guest had enjoyed feeding carrots to two rescue Shetland ponies, Ricky and Holly, instead.

Camilla meets Shetland ponies at Broighter Gold Farm, Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland (Samir Hussein/PA)

“She said that they could be quite cheeky at times and I said ‘well you don’t want to go too close to Ricky, because he could end up nipping you’, so she laughed.

“And she said she rescues her own ponies as well. We had quite a lot in common, between rescuing ponies, cats and dogs.

“We have two rescue dogs that we had talked about whenever she was telling me about her new puppy that she had just got, and we were coming through the house and she was quite disappointed that the dogs weren’t here waiting on her.

“So I had to just say that they were too big and possibly jump up on too many of the guests here, or actually get out one of the doors and escape.”