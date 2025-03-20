Girl, four, killed in house fire was ‘smiling star’, grieving family says

The family of a four-year-old girl who died in a house fire have paid tribute to their “smiling star”.

Kiana-Lee Wallace – known as Kiki – died at the scene of a house fire on Kingsley Road in Lynemouth, Northumberland, on Monday evening.

A woman in her 20s remained in hospital while a two-year-old who was also treated has been discharged.

The little girl’s grieving family said: “We are absolutely broken as a family to have lost our beloved Kiki (Kiana-Lee) in this tragic way.

“She is the biggest smiling star in our lives.”

Detectives have begun an investigation and relatives were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Kiana-Lee’s loved ones and friends at this tragic time.

“We would ask that their privacy at this incredibly difficult time is respected as they grieve.”

Det Ch Insp Jenkins added: “Our investigation remains ongoing and we are committed to establishing exactly what happened, and how Kiana-Lee came to pass away.

“Our work at the scene continues and we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information which may help our inquiries.

“We also ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community following such a tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 or make contact via the force’s website.