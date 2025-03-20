Former SNP chief executive Murrell appears in court charged with embezzlement
Peter Murrell made no plea at the private hearing.
By contributor PA Scotland reporter
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has appeared in court charged with embezzlement.
Murrell, 60, appeared at a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and bailed.
The charge relates to Police Scotland’s long-running Operation Branchform probe into SNP finances.
Murrell is separated from former first minister Nicola Sturgeon who announced earlier this year that the couple have “decided to end” their marriage.