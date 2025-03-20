Former SNP chief executive Murrell appears in court charged with embezzlement

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has appeared in court charged with embezzlement.

Murrell, 60, appeared at a private petition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and bailed.

The charge relates to Police Scotland’s long-running Operation Branchform probe into SNP finances.

Murrell is separated from former first minister Nicola Sturgeon who announced earlier this year that the couple have “decided to end” their marriage.