Ad watchdog announces crackdown on degrading images of women in gaming apps

The advertising watchdog has announced a crackdown on degrading images of women – some “shocking” – in mobile gaming apps played by millions, including children.

Eight ads which appeared in the apps included harmful stereotyping of women as sexual objects, sexual encounters which were implied to be non-consensual and the use of pornographic tropes, an investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found.

The ASA said the study sat against a backdrop of growing societal concerns around misogyny and violence against women and girls.

An ad found by the ASA during its investigation (ASA/PA)

It follows the ASA investigating and upholding 11 complaints in cases where in-app ads have harmfully objectified women, or risked condoning violence against them, over the past two years.

A separate survey for the watchdog found that 45% of people are concerned about ads that include idealised body images of women and 44% are worried about the objectification of women and girls in ads.

It raised concerns that such images could have a lasting negative impact and affect how women and girls see themselves.

One of the ads found by the ASA during its investigation into mobile gaming apps (ASA/PA)

The watchdog said it was “making it clear to everyone involved in digital advertising, including advertisers, game developers, and platforms, that they must take responsibility and prevent harmful content from appearing in the first place”.

Jessica Tye, regulatory projects manager at the ASA, said: “We know that seeing harmful portrayals of women can have lasting effects, especially on younger audiences.

“Whilst we’re glad to see that most advertisers are doing the right thing, the small number who aren’t must take responsibility.

“Through this report, we’re making it clear: there’s no room for these kind of ads in mobile gaming, or anywhere.”