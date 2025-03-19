Woman denies killing five-year-old girl by scalding her in bath in 1978

A 66-year-old woman has denied killing a five-year-old child by scalding her in a hot bath in 1978.

Janice Nix was charged in February over the death of Andrea Bernard, who was taken to hospital after she suffered burns in Thornton Heath, south London, on June 6 1978, the Metropolitan Police said.

Andrea was treated at a hospital in Croydon before being transferred to a specialist burns unit in East Grinstead, West Sussex, but died from her injuries on July 13 that year.

The defendant, of Rodenhurst Road, Clapham, south-west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday where she denied one count of manslaughter.

Janice Nix was aged between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged incidents (PA)

She also denied another charge relating to alleged cruelty to Andrea’s brother Desmond Bernard between October 1 1975 and June 6 1978, when he was eight.

The defendant was aged between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged incidents.

A previous hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard that on June 6 1978, Andrea had been forced into a very hot bath which scalded 50% of her body.

The Metropolitan Police said the force launched an investigation into Andrea’s death in September 2022.

The court heard the incident was reported to police at that time by Mr Bernard, who is now an adult.

Nix was freed on bail with conditions including to surrender her passports and not to go to any international travel hubs.

She is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on March 27 where a trial date is expected to be set.