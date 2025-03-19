UN scientists share surprise at ‘extraordinary’ warming as 2024 passed 1.5C

Leading climate scientists said they watched with surprise as “extraordinary” global temperatures broke record after record last year.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) confirmed 2024 as the hottest year on record as it released its flagship State of the Global Climate report on Wednesday.

The agency said global average temperatures hit around 1.55C above pre-industrial levels, outstripping even the record heat of 2023.

Scientists said this was mainly driven by the ongoing rise in planet-heating emissions but was also coupled with the warming El Nino weather phenomenon in the pacific.

Although last year was the first to breach the key 1.5C threshold to which countries have committed to limit dangerous global warming, the WMO said this does not mean the world has failed to meet the goal over the long-term.

Instead, it said long-term warming is currently estimated at between 1.34 and 1.41C compared to an 1850-1900 baseline, although the scientists noted the uncertainty ranges in global temperature statistics.

Speaking to reporters, John Kennedy, co-chairman of the WMO climate monitoring team, said he was “surprised” by the extent of record-breaking over the last two years.

“As someone who watches global temperatures come in month after month in great detail, the string of record warm months, the sustained warmth from 2023 until the month just gone, has been really exceptional.

“We’ve seen either the warmest or second warmest month on record throughout that entire period.”

While temperatures were boosted by El Nino, Dr Kennedy said the trend has continued even as the world moves into La Nina, a more cooling spell.

“It’s been really quite extraordinary to see that warmth continue for so long,” he added.

Fellow WMO scientist Omar Baddour said he cannot remember seeing such a series of monthly record-breaking, calling 2023 and 2024 “very unique on that aspect”.

“It’s not only on the annual basis that we broke records but also monthly and sometimes daily,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chris Hewitt, WMO’s director of the climate services branch, highlighted that the last 10 years are all in the top 10 warmest on record.

“That’s never happened before,” he said.

WMO oceanographer Karina Von Schuckmann said she watched with “concern” as ocean warming and sea level rise not only reached new highs but have been accelerating at record rates, while also noting that temperatures did not fall as expected at the end of 2024.

Challenged on the extent to which warming is human induced on a planet whose climate has changed over millennia, Prof Hewitt said: “Of course the climate is always changing but that’s not really the message that’s being shown here.”

Instead, he warned that changes to temperatures, sea levels and ice are happening at “an alarming rate”.

“Some of the impacts are devastating on communities and nations around the world. So the impacts are not welcome,” he said, warning that “every fraction of a degree matters”.

As the clear signs of human-induced climate change reached new heights, the WMO report said some of the consequences are now irreversible over hundreds if not thousands of years.

It also underlined the massive economic and social upheavals caused by extreme weather.

In the last year, storms like Typhoon Yagi in Asia, floods in Spain, hurricanes in the US and wildfires in Chile have destroyed homes, critical infrastructure, forests, farmland and biodiversity but also led to the highest number of new annual displacements since 2008, the report noted.

Other key findings include:

– Atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide are at the highest levels in the last 800,000 years.

– Each of the past eight years has set a new record for ocean heat content.

– The 18 lowest sea-ice extents on record were in the past 18 years.

– The three lowest Antarctic ice extents were in the past three years.

– The largest three-year loss of glacier mass on record occurred in the past three years.

– The rate of sea level rise has doubled since satellite measurements began.

Responding to the paper, UN leaders called for more investment in weather, water and climate services to meet the challenges facing communities and nations.

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, said: “Our planet is issuing more distress signals but this report shows that limiting long-term global temperature rise to 1.5C is still possible.

“Leaders must step up to make it happen, seizing the benefits of cheap, clean renewables for their people and economies, with new national climate plans due this year.”

WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo said: “While a single year above 1.5C of warming does not indicate that the long-term temperature goals of the Paris Agreement are out of reach, it is a wake-up call that we are increasing the risks to our lives, economies and to the planet.”