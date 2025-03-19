Tributes paid to ‘funny, loving’ 18-year-old passenger in triple death crash

The family of an 18-year-old passenger who died in a crash which killed two other teenagers have paid tribute to him as “funny, loving and caring”.

Simon Evans, who enjoyed hobbies and sports including taekwondo, died at the scene in Offoxey Road, Tong, near Shifnal, Shropshire, last Friday.

Police said 17-year-olds Jacob Holman, from Wolverhampton, and Jenson Bridges, from Brewood in Staffordshire, also died after the collision involving a silver Audi A1.

A fourth occupant of the car, a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-changing injuries.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the family of Mr Evans, from Perton, near Wolverhampton, described him as “just a lovely, friendly person always with a smile on his face”.

The statement added: “He was so family orientated and would do absolutely anything for his friends, who he was very loyal too. They had an amazing friendship group of which he was the glue that held them together.

“Whenever they were together, there was always laughter.

“He loved to be outside, and he loved spending time in Cornwall with us and our friends. He was adventurous. He was kind and thoughtful to all those that met him.

“He had so many hobbies, he was a blue belt in taekwondo and he even became world champion, before he moved on to his next hobby, of which there were many.

“Simon also tried his hand at fishing, darts, mountain biking, pool and most recently golf. He also loved his car and would always be tinkering with it alongside his brother.”

The teenager had recently been given a promotion to sous chef at a restaurant he worked at part-time, and also attended a college course studying light vehicle mechanics.

“Nothing was too much for Simon, he would do anything to help anyone, and all those who knew Simon would describe him as funny, loving and caring,” his family said.

“Simon is a much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He really was a gentleman older than his years.”