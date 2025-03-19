Tories attempt to get Government to apologise over winter fuel payment cuts

The Conservatives said it will not let the Government forget about their decision to means test winter fuel payments for pensioners, as they called for Labour to apologise.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whatley said those who were earning as little as £11,500 per year were having to choose between “heating and eating”, as she said millions missed out on the payment.

A Conservative motion has called for the Government to publish details on how many pensioners it believes did not get the benefit, how it has affected pensioner poverty, and to apologise for the “misery caused to vulnerable pensioners” last winter.

Labour work and pensions minister Torsten Bell said the Government had to make “responsible” fiscal decisions.

Ms Whatley told MPs: “Now the sun has come out, I suspect many of us will quickly forget the chill of the winter. The evenings when it was freezing outside and we reached for our jumpers and perhaps the switch on our central heating too.

“But for many pensioners, turning up the heating was not an option this winter, because one of the Chancellor’s first acts in her new job last year was to scrap the winter fuel payment for 10 million pensioners, something she gave no hint of before the election.”

The decision by Rachel Reeves meant pensioners with an income of more than £11,500 per year, or £17,500 for a couple, would no longer get the previously universal £300 to help with fuel bills.

Instead, only those in receipt of a series of benefits, including pension credit which tops up payments for those on low incomes, would get it.

Age UK said more than 80% of pensioners living around or below the poverty line would lose their payments.

Disabled pensioners were also hit, with 71% of them no longer qualifying for the payments, according to analysis by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Conservative MP Dame Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire) said 44,000 pensioners who no longer received the payment were terminally ill.

Ms Whatley added: “For (ministers), it was easier to wait for the spring to come and hope that everyone would simply forget.

“Well I say to them, we won’t let you forget, nor will millions of pensioners and their families. 10 million pensioners missing out on help with their heating and among them, around a million of the most vulnerable people in our country left in the cold, quite literally, because of this Labour Government. That won’t be forgotten in a hurry.”

Veteran Conservative backbencher Sir Roger Gale (Herne Bay and Sandwich) said he agreed with the principle of means testing to exempt wealthier recipients, but that the Government’s policy had gone too far.

Sir Roger said: “I have always said that it was nonsense that somebody like me, who is still working, and my wife, who is still working, should receive the winter fuel allowance. That’s an absolute nonsense and we were going to address that, and that’s right, so we should have done.

“If that’s what’s called means testing, then I’m perfectly happy with that. But what we weren’t going to do was to take money from the pockets of the poorest pensioners in the country, and that is what that Government has done.”

Conservative former minister Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire) referred to Labour research from 2017, which showed 4,000 pensioners could die if the winter fuel allowance was removed.

Mr Bell said: “There is not robust analysis that can separate out different causes of excess mortality over the winter.”

“But if I look at the excess mortality data for this winter, deaths are actually down,” he added.

Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokesperson Steve Darling accused the Government of having “balanced the books on the backs of pensioners”, and called for a “social tariff that would support both pensioners in poverty and those on benefits”.

Mr Bell said: “This Government has and will continue to make responsible choices, responsible in our management of the public finances, but also responsible in ensuring that we can deliver on what matters most.”

He added the state pension was increasing under Labour, and the Government was improving the NHS. He said absolute pensioner poverty had risen by 300,000 during the last 14 years of Conservative-led governments.

“Everyone in this house knows the economic and fiscal context,” Mr Bell told MPs.

“The economic stagnation of the past decade, visible in flatlining wages, collapsing public services, and strained public finances. Every economist and every person in the country knows that Britain has lived through an unprecedented economic failure.

“And in a challenging fiscal environment, difficult choices are unavoidable. The Government has set fiscal rules and we will stick to them.”