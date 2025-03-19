Three die in listeria outbreak linked to NHS hospital and care home desserts

Three people have died amid a listeria outbreak linked to desserts supplied to NHS hospitals and care homes.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed it has been investigating five linked cases of listeria infection, which can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, aches and pains and a high temperature.

All five people suffered listeria between May and December last year, with the UKHSA and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) working to identify the cause.

One of the people who died has had their death attributed to listeria.

The other two were known to be infected with listeria at the time of their death.

The UKHSA has found a match for the outbreak strain in a particular type of dessert.

The threshold of listeria found in the dessert is known to be below the legal threshold of what healthy people can tolerate, the PA news agency understands.

However, because the dessert is supplied to hospitals and care homes where vulnerable people are cared for and treated, a product recall has been issued.

The manufacturer, Cool Delight Desserts, told PA they were unable to comment at this stage.

Dr Gauri Godbole, deputy director for gastrointestinal infections at UKHSA, said: “We are investigating a small number of cases of listeria.

“The cause of the outbreak isn’t confirmed yet.

“However, our laboratory testing has identified a potential link to a particular type of dessert, which is not available from retailers but is served in some NHS trusts.

“Working with the Food Standards Agency, on a precautionary basis, we have advised NHS trusts and those providing care to vulnerable people to stop serving these desserts while investigations are under way.

“Most people who are affected by listeriosis will have no symptoms or experience mild diarrhoea which subsides in a few days.

“Those who are more vulnerable like the severely immunocompromised or those with advanced aged can be at risk of severe illness such as meningitis and life-threatening sepsis.

“Listeriosis in pregnancy can cause very serious illness in mothers and their babies, and in babies up to one month old.”

Information on the West Midlands Care Association homepage said it had received an FSA alert about Cool Delight Desserts products for the recall of all ice cream, ice cream rolls, mousses and yoghurts.

It said these “products must all be withdrawn from service, and placed in quarantine while investigations are ongoing”.