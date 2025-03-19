Superdrug to open 25 new shops in 2025 across the UK

Superdrug has said it plans to open 25 new shops this year in a move which will create around 600 new jobs.

The high street chain said the new “best-in-class” shops will see increased investment in beauty treatments and luxury fragrance on the back of strong demand from shoppers.

The retailer, which currently has 780 shops in the UK and Ireland, said it will also refurbish 65 stores this year and expand multiple sites, including its shops in Luton and Dundee.

It highlighted that investment in its largest stores in recent years helped them deliver sales growth of 25%.

Superdrug said it is focusing particular investment in shopping destinations and retail park shops.

It has invested to offer customers more beauty treatments, such as ear piercing, manicures and eye-brow threading, as its shops.

The retailer’s in-store beauty studios saw a 7% rise in sales in 2024, it said.

Nigel Duxbury, Superdrug property director, said: “We want everyone who enters Superdrug to feel an elevated customer experience.

“For us, this is not about a quick and easy purchase, it is about engaging customers with added extras that truly enrich their everyday lives.

“Be that through updated cosmetic stands which can be found in our Brent Cross store, or via great beauty treatments that everyone can afford regularly, or through private clinics that give face-to-face access to healthcare professionals.

“We can see from our sales last year that investing in and increasing the number of large format stores in our estate allows us to accelerate our bricks-and-mortar strategy, so that we can bring the bigger and better shopping experience, that we know our customers love, to even more communities across the UK.”

In January, the firm hailed its strongest-ever Christmas after like-for-like sales increased by 5.1% in the final weeks of 2024.