Sturgeon says her book Frankly will be candid about ‘mistakes and triumphs’

Nicola Sturgeon has said her forthcoming memoirs will be open and candid about her “mistakes and heartbreaks” as well as her “triumphs” as she revealed the book’s title – Frankly.

The former first minister has been working on the book since at least 2023, when publisher Pan Macmillan picked up the UK rights in a hotly-contested auction.

Earlier this month Ms Sturgeon spoke of her relief as she announced plans to step down as an MSP at the 2026 Holyrood election.

The book promises to be a “personal and revealing memoir” which charts Ms Sturgeon’s journey from a working-class upbringing in Ayrshire to becoming Scotland’s most prominent politician.

While Ms Sturgeon has not said specifically, the title Frankly may be a nod to comedian Janey Godley’s catchphrase of “Frank, get the door” – part of Godley’s voiceover parodies of Ms Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings that saw her achieve viral fame during the pandemic.

In a social media post, the SNP MSP said Frankly is available for pre-order and will be published on August 14.

She said: “I have poured my heart into this book, it tells the story of my personal journey, it recounts the extraordinary events that I have been privileged to live and to lead through.”

She said it will be a behind-the-scenes look, including of her interactions with “colourful characters”.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “The title sums up what the book is: open, honest candid.

“About my mistakes and my heartbreaks as well as my triumphs and achievements.”

In the months after announcing her resignation as first minister in February 2023, her husband – and former SNP chief executive – Peter Murrell was arrested in relation to a police probe into the SNP’s finances.

He was later re-arrested and charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

Ms Sturgeon was also arrested in relation to the same probe, as was former party treasurer Colin Beattie.

They were both released without charge pending further inquiries.

Earlier this year, Ms Sturgeon announced she and Mr Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.