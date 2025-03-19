Rapper Stormzy to receive honorary degree from Cambridge University

Rapper Stormzy has been nominated for an honorary degree from Cambridge University, where he launched a scholarship programme for black students in 2018.

The musician, real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, is set to receive a doctorate in law from the prestigious institution.

In a post on its website, Cambridge University said this was in recognition of his philanthropic work and impact in a number of fields, including education, music, sport and literature.

In 2018, Stormzy funded two black British students per year at Cambridge, covering their tuition fees and maintenance costs.

Three years later, the scholarship programme was expanded after HSBC UK agreed to fund a further 10 students per year.

The university said that 55 students have been supported by a Stormzy Scholarship so far, and this year will see the largest group to date graduate.

Cambridge University said the ‘Stormzy effect’ has been credited with contributing to an increase in applications to Cambridge from black students across the UK.

Stormzy, together with seven others who have been nominated for honorary degrees, has accepted the University Council’s nomination, the university said.

Subject to final approval by Regent House, the university’s governing body, they are due to be admitted to their degrees at a special congregation in the Senate House on June 25.

Cambridge vice-chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice will preside over the ceremony which will be attended by staff, students and alumni, as well as specially invited guests.