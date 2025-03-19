Proportion of workforce economically inactive because of sickness, by local area

Here is a list showing the estimated proportion of the workforce who are economically inactive because of sickness in every upper-tier local authority in England, along with every council area in Scotland and Wales.

The figures have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions and are based on responses collected as part of the Annual Population Survey and Labour Force Survey for 2024.

Upper-tier local authorities in England are county councils, London boroughs, Metropolitan boroughs and unitary authorities.

The following local authorities are not included in the list because of a small sample size: Bexley (London); City of London; Kingston upon Thames (London); Isles of Scilly; Na h-Eileanan Siar; Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands.

A figure is given for the whole of Northern Ireland as there is no local breakdown available.

Workforce refers to people aged 16 to 64.

People are classed as economically inactive if they are of working age and not in employment but not currently looking for work.

The list is ordered by the proportion of the workforce estimated to be economically inactive because of long or short-term sickness in 2024, starting with the highest.