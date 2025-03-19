Noel Clarke told actress to look at him while he was exposed, court hears

An actress who worked on a sex scene with Noel Clarke begged him to stop asking her to look at him while he was exposed and to allow others back into the room, a court has heard.

The actress, known as Penelope, told a High Court hearing on Wednesday that despite her experience of working with Clarke she never “badmouthed” him to anyone, but knew he would eventually get found out.

Clarke, 49, is suing Guardian News and Media (GNM) over seven articles and a podcast, including an article in April 2021 that said 20 women who knew him professionally had come forward with allegations of misconduct.

He denies the allegations, while GNM is defending its reporting as being both true and in the public interest.

Penelope alleges that Clarke made inappropriate remarks about her appearance, and also made sexual advances towards her. He denies the allegations.

In a witness statement, she claimed that after a sex scene was filmed, an aroused Clarke cleared the room and in a “hushed but forceful voice” insisted that she look at his penis.

She added: “He was saying things like, ‘it’s massive, everyone’s told me it’s big’ and that ‘you have to look, you want to look at it, look at it’.

“It wasn’t even a question of whether I wanted to – he was demanding it.

“I felt panicked and shocked and was saying, ‘no, no, I don’t want to’.”

Penelope added that it felt “very sleazy” and she was “absolutely adamant” that she would not look, because she knew she “wouldn’t be able to erase that image from my mind”.

Penelope said: “I was begging Noel to bring the crew back into the room.

“I was saying, ‘please, stop, they’ll hear you, bring them back in’. I felt disgusted, shocked and frightened and just retreated into myself.”

Penelope also told the court that while working on the project, she bought some denim shorts for herself – with the approval of the costume department – because the ones she had been given were uncomfortable.

She said in her statement: “I tried on the shorts at a costume-fitting and Noel came over and said, ‘yeah, you’ve replaced the other ones, I like how they look’.

“He was grinning and flirtatious. He later commented on my bottom saying that I didn’t have a white arse and that it was like a black girl’s.

“He said something about it not being flat, implying like he thought white girls’ are. I found this embarrassing, but I laughed it off.”

Philip Williams, for Clarke, said to her that this was not true, to which she replied: “It is 100% true, unfortunately.”

When he asked Penelope why she had not told anybody the details of what had happened on set, she said: “I didn’t tell everybody because it was a mix of shock and shame.”

She added that it was a “horrible thing to experience”, and that she felt “ashamed”, or as if she had “not managed it properly”.

Giving evidence via videolink, she added: “Lots and lots of people through the years have asked me about it – asked me directly how I felt working with Noel.

“I have always maintained that I would not speak about Noel. The line that I always used was that, ‘he would be his own undoing’.”

She added that she knew Clarke would not last long if he continued to act the way he had with her, and that “eventually he would get found out”.

In his witness statement, Clarke denied the allegations Penelope has made.

He said: “ I do not recall making a comment about Penelope’s bottom.”

Clarke added: “If it is implied or suggested that Penelope’s nudity was for my sexual gratification, this is strongly denied.

“The only purpose of any exposure or nudity was for artistic effect.”

In relation to the sex scene, Clarke also said that “at no point did I, nor could I have, dismissed the crew”, and that he “did not demand” that she look at his penis.

The hearing before Mrs Justice Steyn is due to conclude in April, with a decision expected in writing at a later date.