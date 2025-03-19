More than half of public ‘back low-income households receiving net zero grants’

More than half of people (54%) say their support for net zero policies relies on low-income households being protected from costs, polling suggests.

The YouGov survey of 2,079 adults, commissioned by Friends of the Earth, also found that 65% of respondents said these households should receive Government grants to help pay for climate measures.

Elsewhere, 85% of respondents said those most responsible for pollution should shoulder the costs of its impact while 65% said they are worried about the impacts of climate change on future generations.

Just 14% said they back net zero policies regardless of their impact on people with low-incomes, the poll also found.

The research was published by Friends of the Earth on Wednesday alongside a report that sets out its 10-point “fairness checklist” for the UK Government’s forthcoming revised climate strategy.

The then-Government’s carbon budget delivery plan was largely ruled unlawful by the High Court last year, after a judge found there was not enough evidence that policies in place were sufficient to meet legally binding emission reduction targets.

Friends of the Earth’s report has outlined its recommended actions to ensure that meeting climate goals reduces, rather than exacerbates, inequalities.

Fears around the cost that national decarbonisation efforts could have on UK households have stoked political pushback against the Government’s net zero policies.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch this week outlined her opposition to the Government’s clean energy drive, arguing that net zero by 2050 cannot be achieved without “a significant drop in our living standards, or worse, by bankrupting us”.

Friends of the Earth said the YouGov survey bolsters its argument that climate policies must be designed in a way that delivers a just transition across society.

Friends of the Earth called for the introduction of the ‘polluter pays’ principle (Alamy/PA)

The green group also called for a wealth tax on the super-rich and the introduction of the “polluter pays” principle to ensure companies are taxed according to the impact they cause.

Its checklist calls on the Government to revise the carbon budget delivery plan with ambitions such as exceeding the UK’s targets, consulting affected communities, developing an equality impact assessment, taxing the super-rich and introducing a “polluter pays” principle.

The green group also said ministers need to guarantee warm homes, make clean technology available for everyone, double bus services, reduce the cost of electricity, invest in green jobs and support low-carbon farming.

Anna Roguski, senior climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “When well thought-through, we know that climate action improves lives through cleaner air, lower energy bills, cheaper and better quality public transport, and stronger energy security.

“But what makes it doubly important is that it’s the most robust aspect of our economy too – last year the net zero economy grew 10% while other sectors lagged behind, generating a whopping £83 billion.

“With the escalating impacts of climate breakdown accelerating globally as countries like the US turn their back on decisive climate action, it couldn’t be more crucial for the Government to get its revised plan right and show the public these vital measures will make life happier, healthier and fairer for all.

“Any good plan relies on adequate funding from the government, so the government must guarantee green policies are not the casualty of the upcoming spring statement.”

The PA news agency has contacted the Environment Department for comment.